Six murders in two hours in Haryana

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Haryana

Palwal(Haryana): In a shocking incident, a man has been arrested in Palwal in Haryana for allegedly killing six people within a span of two hours.

The accused, identified as Naresh Dhankad, is an ex-army officer.

The police suspected Naresh is mentally unstable.

In the video, the accused was seen armed with the rod and moving around.

The accused, first killed a woman on the second floor of Palwal hospital. The woman was an attendant of a patient undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Following this, he walked out of the hospital and killed four people who he met on his way while escaping.

A woman and three watchmen were among the victims.

According to police, the cause behind the crime was yet to be ascertained but an investigation into the same is on.

