Six labourers killed after truck skids near Bhawanipatna

Bhawanipatna: A goods truck skid near Ambapani hills of Bhawanipatna killing six labourers. There are four men and two women among the dead in the accident.

The goods truck was carrying iron plates and while on the road it suddenly lost balance and skid. It then fell on some labourers who were commuting alongside the truck. Six of the labourers, including two women died on the spot while the truck driver and helper have fled the spot. Six other labourers have been critically injured.

The injured have been shifted to Kokasara hospital nearby. Police has reached the spot and carried rescue operation.

It is to be seen if the truck, which is reportedly an old vehicle, had a fitness certificate to ply on roads or not.