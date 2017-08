Srinagar: Six people were killed and nine injured when a vehicle skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

The incident occurred on Suigwari-Chirala road near Puneja village, 22 km from Doda town.

The vehicle carrying 15 people, including the driver, was on its way to Chirala from Pul Doda. The driver lost control over the vehicle and it skidded off the road, and fell into a 150 feet deep gorge, police officials said.