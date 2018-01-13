Headlines

Six injured in leopard attack in Mumbai

Pragativadi News Service
Mumbai: At least six persons were injured on Saturday morning in an attack by a leopard, which entered a residential area in Nanipada in suburban Mulund here, police said.

The leopard was spotted at 7.15 am in Nanipada, which is surrounded by hills and forest, a senior police official said.

It attacked and injured six persons. A team of police and forest officials was rushed to the area, he said.

“Police and forest teams are on the spot, the area was cordoned off and efforts to catch the leopard are on,” said a police official.

