Six including five women assaulted in public for practicing witchcraft

Baripada: Even though science and technology has made a long way in this era, superstitious belief among the people of Mayurbhanj district still remains unabated as six women and a sorcerer were tied to a tree on Sunday and beaten up mercilessly in full public glare at Madhupur village under Badasahi police limits in Mayurbhanj district.

The victim, Siba (sorcerer) and five women were to a tree and beaten up for over suspicion of practising witchcraft.

Following the incident, all the six were admitted to a local hospital. Siba, who sustained injuries on his back, legs and hands, was later shifted to Baripada district headquarters hospital after his condition deteriorated.

As per reports, Siba was accused of practising black magic on some persons at a meeting of the villagers two days before the incident.

IIC P Ekka said a case has been registered against the five accused on the basis of the victim’s complaint. Investigation is on and accused will be arrested soon.