PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Headlines

Six including five women assaulted in public for practicing witchcraft

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
women assaulted

Baripada: Even though science and technology has made a long way in this era, superstitious belief among the people of Mayurbhanj district still remains unabated as six women and a sorcerer were tied to a tree on Sunday and beaten up mercilessly in full public glare at Madhupur village under Badasahi police limits in Mayurbhanj district.

The victim, Siba (sorcerer) and five women were to a tree and beaten up for over suspicion of practising witchcraft.

Following the incident, all the six were admitted to a local hospital. Siba, who sustained injuries on his back, legs and hands, was later shifted to Baripada district headquarters hospital after his condition deteriorated.

As per reports, Siba was accused of practising black magic on some persons at a meeting of the villagers two days before the incident.

IIC P Ekka said a case has been registered against the five accused on the basis of the victim’s complaint. Investigation is on and accused will be arrested soon.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

judge judge
1.6K
Headlines

Foul smell, Orissa HC Judge gets off train
Aadhaar linking Aadhaar linking
1.0K
Headlines

Aadhaar linking with SIM/Mobile: From December 1, do linking via OTP
Mumbai Mumbai
896
Blog

Mumbai Cricket; 500 Not Out

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top