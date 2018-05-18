Six highway looters nabbed in Balasore

Balasore: Police on Thursday arrested 6 highway robbers and seized 2 four-wheelers, 2 two-wheelers, 5 mobile phones and sharp weapons from their possession.

Reportedly, two persons were arrested in connection with a robbery executed on May 12 near NH-60 and others were nabbed in two separate incidents near Soro.

As per sources, the robbers used to target vehicles coming from West Bengal after getting tipoff from their sources following which they used to intercept the vehicles and rob the traders carrying cash.

Police said the looters are residents of Bhadrak and have looted more than Rs 14 lakh so far.