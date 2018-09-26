Six fire personnel suspended for dereliction of duty

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Wednesday placed under suspension six fire service personnel for alleged dereliction of duty. Reportedly, the fire personnel across the state are on a three-day agitation to press the government for their six-point charter of demands.

Two fire personnel each from Chitrada fire station in Mayurbhanj district, Dasapalla fire station in Nayagarh district and Baliapal fire station in Balasore district have been suspended.

According to sources, the suspended fire personnel had not discharged their duty during the emergency situation in their respective areas after joining the ongoing stir. Taking note of the report, the government today suspended the officers from their services.

Notably, the fire Services personnel launched an indefinite cease-work strike across the state since Monday demanding fulfillment of their six-point charter of demands.

Their demands include equal salary and pension at par with the police personnel, eight-hour duty and fixation of job chart, filling up of vacant posts, abolish of contractual appointment and government registration of the association of the fire personnel.