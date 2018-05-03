Six districts affected by Nor’wester

Bhubaneswar: At least six districts of Odisha have been affected by the Nor’wester. The State government has received preliminary reports on extensive damage, informed Deputy Special Relief Commissioner Pravat Ranjan Mohapatra.

The six districts that have been affected by the Nor’wester are Bargarh, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Balasore, Sonepur and Mayurbhanj, he added.

Besides, two deaths have been reported from Balasore and Bargarh districts due to falling of trees and another person died in wall collapse in Mayurbhanj district, Mohapatra informed.

Bargarh has been the worst-affected among the six districts with massive damage to standing crops.

The collectors of these six districts have been asked to submit a detailed report on the damage at the earliest and the State government has decided to provide compensation to the tune of Rs 5.31 lakh towards damage to houses in Mayurbhanj district, he added.