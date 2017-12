Thiruvananthapuram: Six people, including three students, died after a boat they were travelling in capsized in the Ponnani region of Kerala’s Malappuram. Three people- two girls and a man have been rescued.

The man’s condition is a bit critical – he has been taken to Thrissur medical college.

One of the survivors said there were as many as nine people in the boat

Search operations are still under way to ensure no one has been left behind.