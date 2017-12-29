Headlines

Six coaches of Manduadih Express derail in New Delhi, no casualty

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Manduadih Express

New Delhi: In yet another incident of train derailment, six coaches of the New Delhi-Varanasi Manduadih Express derailed at the New Delhi Railway Station last night. No injuries were reported.

“The incident took place at around 10.30 pm on Thursday when the train was about to depart from New Delhi”, said a Northern Railway official.

“The reason of the derailment is yet to be ascertained. An inquiry has been ordered”, the official said.

All six coaches were replaced and the departure was rescheduled to 1 am on Friday.

