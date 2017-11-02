Six caught with over Rs 3 crore in old currency notes by Thane police

Mumbai: The Thane police, in the past two days, have found two incidents in which demonetised currency worth Rs 1.4 crore and Rs 1.98 crore was found with people who were trying to get it exchanged. An officer said it appeared that they were willing to accept as low as Rs 18 lakh in new notes against a crore in demonetised currency.

Based on a tip off, the central crime detection branch arrested five persons travelling in a vehicle in Manpada area of Dombivli. When the police checked the car, they found 19,691 notes of Rs 1,000 and 268 notes of Rs 500, amounting to Rs 1.98 crore in total. The police also found a firearm in a white Skoda car following the five persons. Of the five accused, Ajit Surve (57) is a former a trade union leader at a factory in Dombivli and a building material supplier and Ravindra Chaudhary (34) is a chemist.

Senior Inspector Devidas Gheware said: “We had information that demonetised currency was being carried in the car. As of now, we do not know for sure if the cash belonged to the accused or someone else and they were trying to get it exchanged. Once we get their custody, we will be interrogating them about it.”

In the other case, Unit 1 of the Thane crime branch on Monday detained one person who was trying to get Rs 1.38 crore exchanged for valid currency. Based on a tip off, the police found 4,900 notes of Rs 1,000 and 17,900 notes of Rs 500 in a vehicle at Hariniwas circle in Thane. “We are trying to find out if the person was the owner of the currency or if he was trying to get it exchanged,” an officer said.

A senior officer from Thane police said: “In majority of these cases, there are people who dupe others by claiming that they can get demonetised currency exchanged with new notes. The accused normally claim that they have contacts in the Reserve Bank of India through which they can get the notes exchanged. We suspect the same in these two cases as well.”