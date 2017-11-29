Six catering workers die of asphyxiation in Delhi

New Delhi: Six men, who worked as caterers in marriage parties, died of asphyxiation while sleeping beside a ‘tandoor’ (an oven) kept along with the utensils in a tempo parked near a marriage venue in Delhi Cantonment area of South West Delhi on Tuesday

Police said the incident occurred late on Monday night but was reported to the police at around 2.30 am on Tuesday by one Nirmal — a supervisor, who went to check on them in the vehicle.

The police also confirmed that the men did not put out the tandoor and closed the container’s lid before going to sleep, thus leading to the terrible mishap.

It has been learnt that the deceased victims – Amit, Pankaj, Anil, Kamal, Awadhlal and Deepchand – were part of a catering team that had assembled to start preparations for a wedding scheduled for Wednesday.