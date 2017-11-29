Headlines

Six catering workers die of asphyxiation in Delhi

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
asphyxiation

New Delhi: Six men, who worked as caterers in marriage parties, died of asphyxiation while sleeping beside a ‘tandoor’ (an oven) kept along with the utensils in a tempo parked near a marriage venue in Delhi Cantonment area of South West Delhi on Tuesday

Police said the incident occurred late on Monday night but was reported to the police at around 2.30 am on Tuesday by one Nirmal — a supervisor, who went to check on them in the vehicle.

The police also confirmed that the men did not put out the tandoor and closed the container’s lid before going to sleep, thus leading to the terrible mishap.

It has been learnt that the deceased victims – Amit, Pankaj, Anil, Kamal, Awadhlal and Deepchand – were part of a catering team that had assembled to start preparations for a wedding scheduled for Wednesday.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

KIIT KIIT
3.7K
Headlines

KIIT varsity in QS BRICS University Rankings
Chilika Chilika
1.9K
Headlines

Feathered guests arrive at Chilika in Odisha
Odia song Odia song
1.7K
Entertainment

Watch: ‘Ranu Lo Ranu’ new Odia song by Papu Pom Pom and Asima Panda

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top