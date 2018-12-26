Six arrested for betting on cock fight in Balasore

Balasore: Tension prevailed at Jamudihi village in Rupsa after police arrested six persons for their alleged involvement in betting on cockfights.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid at Jamudihi village where the cockfight was organised. During the raid, police nabbed six persons on charges of betting on cockfights.

Irate mob vandalised the police van in protest against the arrest of the persons involved in betting. Police personnel have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order situation.

A case has been registered against the accused persons. Strict action will be taken against the cockfight organisers, the police said.