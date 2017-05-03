Bhubaneswar: CPM leader Sitaram Yechury will meet Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday to seek support for Presidential candidate. Yechury, who reached Bhubaneswar in the afternoon also said the duo will discuss regarding uniting secular forces.

“The country needs a secular Presidential candidate. We have already discussed this with Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Janata Dal (U) president and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and NCP President Sharad Pawar. BJD is a secular party and I’m sure Naveen Patnaik and his party will be positive about our request to support a secular candidate for President,” said Yechury.

Notably, earlier JDU chief Nitish Kumar, TMC president Mamata Banerjee had met Naveen at his residence while President Pranab Mukherjee had invited Naveen over lunch. However, Naveen has always maintained that his party will take the decision of supporting a candidate for President only after seeing the nominated candidates.