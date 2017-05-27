Sital Sasthi: Lingaraj temple to perform marriage of deities on May 29

Bhubaneswar: People are in a festive mood here for the three-day Sital Sasthi Yatra scheduled to begin from May 29. The Lingaraj temple is all set to perform the engagement of the deities and marriage of the divine couple will be held on the same day. The procession of the deity will begin from the temple to Kedar Gouri temple at 10 pm.

While ‘Patra Pendi’ (engagement ceremony) of Balunkeswar Baba was performed late on Thursday, that of Loknath Baba of Jharuapada and Jageswar Baba of Mudipada will be held on Saturday evening.

Sital Sasthi Yatra is celebrated to mark the divine marriage of Lord Shiva with his consort Goddess Parvati. The marriage of the divine couple will be held on May 29 while the home coming procession will begin on May 30 night.

Artists are working overtime to complete the backdrop of the chariot of the divine couple and tableau on social and mythological issues.