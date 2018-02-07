SIT to probe Kunduli gang rape case: Naveen

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced that the State Government will take immediate steps for handing over the Kunduli gang rape case to a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

“The Kunduli alleged gang rape case is an extremely tragic incident. It is my firm belief that law should take its own course and justice should be done without fear or favour,” Naveen said.

In addition to transferring the case for investigation to the Crime Branch, the State Government had also instituted an independent Judicial Inquiry with a sitting judge nominated by the High Court, he added.

“Because of the extraordinary circumstances of the case after the death of the victim girl, my strong faith and conviction in the principles of natural justice and commitment to safety and dignity of women, the State Government will take immediate steps for handing over the investigation of the cases to a Special Investigation Team with a prayer to be monitored by Court,” Naveen spoke to newsmen at the State Secretariat

The State Government is committed that justice should be delivered at the earliest and in the most transparent manner, he concluded.