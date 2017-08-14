PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

SIT holds meeting in Cuttack to check black money

Cuttack: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe into black money cases, today held its meeting regarding India’s illegally hoard money.

Former Supreme Court Judge and SIT vice chairman Arijit Pasayat headed the meeting held at his residence, in which special DG Crime Branch Bijay Sharma along with senior officials from Enforcement Directorate, IT, Central Revenue Department, mines and many other departments were present.

As per sources, the officials at the meeting discussed regarding the black money concealed in the foreign market and about 133 crore rupees of black money traced so far. Out of 500 names in the Panama Papers, 250 names have been identified, according to the information.

The meeting also brought illegal financial transactions carried out through different educational institutions, seized properties of self- proclaimed godmen Sura and Sarathi Baba issues to the table.

