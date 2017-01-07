‘Sisir Saras’ kicked off in the city

Bhubaneswar: The much awaited fair of the year, ‘Sisir Saras’, for handcrafts and indigenous rural products has kicked off in the city. The ten day fair has been organized by ORMAS (Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society) with sponsorship from Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India, where rural artisans, Self Help Groups, rural producers are focused to display and to sale their handmade rural products on a single platform.

The fair has been very unique and popular where the customers wait for it for the whole year to purchase products of their own choice.

This Year the programme has been kicked off from January 5 and will continue till January 15. Rural producers and artisans from around 25 states from the country have put up their stalls. Besides, artisans from 30 districts of the state have also assembled to display and sale the handmade rural treasures. A total of 290 stalls has been put up and handed over to 678 participants from different corners of the country to display their items.

However, with such wide participants from all across the country displaying their craftwork, the organizer has said that there is an expectation of earning an revenue of around Rs 12 crore from the fair.

The fair was inaugurated by the Chief Secretary of the state, Aditya Prasad Tripathy. Among others present during the inauguration was Panchayati Raj department Secretary Deo Ranjan Kumar Singh.