Single Window Authority clears 5 projects worth Rs 328 crore

Bhubaneswar: The of State-Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) on Tuesday approved five investment proposals worth Rs 328 crore, which will help to generate employment opportunities for a total of 1,674 people.

The SLSWCA under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary AP Padhi approved a manufacturing unit that would produce 35,000 tonnes aluminium alloy conductors as well as alloy wires and rods at the Angul Aluminium Park. The unit with an investment of Rs 75 crore would create direct and indirect employment for 425 people.

Similarly, another such unit which was approved by the SLSWCA would produce 33,500 tonnes per annum aluminium and alloy downstream products at the same Angul Aluminium Park. It would invest Rs 56.87 crore and provide employment to 250 people.

Odisha Government is giving a discount of Rs 10 lakh per acre towards land cost, while NALCO is offering a price discount of Rs 4,000 per tonne on aluminium ingots and Rs 5,000 per tonne on molten metal to support downstream players at the Angul Aluminium Park.

Besides, a proposal of poultry processing plant at Khurda industrial area and poultry pellet feed plant at Sea Food Park, Deras were approved. Another pellet feed plant would come up at Bhadrak by the same firm with an investment of Rs 50.27 crore. The three units, together, would provide employment to 486 people.

SLSWCA also cleared a proposal to set up 30,000 tonne per annum vegetable oil manufacturing unit at Khurda industrial area. The project is proposed to come up at Rs 91.45 crore and to create employment for 384 people.

A proposal related to setting up a four-star hotel at Cuttack with an investment of Rs 54.50 crore was also cleared. The project will create an employment opportunity for 129 people.