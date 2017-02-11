Headlines

Single entrance test from 2018 for engineering, architecture

Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: The HRD Ministry plans to conduct a single entrance exam for engineering and architecture at the undergraduate level from 2018. It will be similar to the national eligibility and entrance test for medical colleges NEET.

The proposal will be implemented after a regulation is issued by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) as per a direction by the Central government.

The proposed test will be conducted multiple times a year, similar to college admission tests like SAT in the US to make academic standards uniform and control any influence of donations.

While all private and state run colleges will adopt this selection test, IITs will continue to select candidates through their own entrance exams since their admission process or academic standards are not influenced by external factors.

