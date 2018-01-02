Latest News Update

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan blessed with a baby boy

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Sunidhi Chauhan

Mumbai: Bollywood singer Sunidhi Chauhan welcomed her first child, a boy, in a Mumbai hospital on Monday evening.

Both the child and the mother are healthy, hospital officials have confirmed. Sunidhi and husband, music composer Hitesh Sonik, have been married for five years

“The baby and mother are doing well. Sunidhi and husband Hitesh are proud with their little bundle of joy who arrived at 5.20 pm on January 1, 2018,” Ranjana Dhanu, Sunidhi’s obstetrician-gynaecologist told reporters.

Bhupendra Avasthi, Director, Paediatrics of Surya Hospitals said: “The delivery was uneventful and the baby boy is healthy and doing well.”

Earlier, talking about her preparations for motherhood, Sunidhi had told media persons, ““Thankfully I have some friends who are parents and they know how this all goes. When something like this happens, you happen to come across more such people, who are experiencing parenthood and that is what is happening to me right now. I am getting to meet people, who are into this [pregnancy] and I am asking them all sorts of questions.”

Sunidhi is known for some of the chartbusters like Ruki Ruki, Dance Pe Chance, Kamli, Darkhaast, Main Baani Teri Radha, Bloody Hell, Beedi Jaleile among many others.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

TB medicine TB medicine
1.7K
Headlines

Girl dies consuming expired TB medicines in Odisha
Railways Railways
1.1K
Headlines

Over 2 lakh vacancies in Railways: Govt
Jaga-Kalia Jaga-Kalia
894
Headlines

Odisha’s separated twins: Skin grafting carried out on Jaga’s skull

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top