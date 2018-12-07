Singer Mika Singh detained in UAE for ‘harassing’ teen

UAE: Bollywood singer Mika Singh was detained by authorities in the UAE on Thursday night for allegedly harassing a teenage girl in the country.

The complainant, a 17-year-old Brazilian girl, have filed a complaint against Mika alleging that the singer has sent inappropriate pictures to her.

The Indian ambassador to the UAE Navdeep Singh Suri said, “Mika was released late last night. He will be produced before a UAE court today.”

This is not the first instance of harassment allegations against the singer. In 2016, a Mumbai-based model had filed a complaint of molestation against Singh. The singer had lodged a counter-complaint alleging extortion.

Similarly, actress Rakhi Sawant alleged that Singh had forcibly kissed her at his birthday party that year. Mika was also arrested and released on bail for allegedly assaulting a doctor during his concert.

A few years ago, he was arrested at the Mumbai airport for allegedly carrying Indian and foreign currency beyond permissible limit.