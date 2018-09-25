Singer Balabhaskar, wife critical in car accident, 2-yr-old daughter dies

Pallipuram: Renowned singer and violinist Balabhaskar and his family met with an accident at Pallipuram near Thiruvananthapuram after the car in which they were travelling rammed to a tree in the early hours of Tuesday.

While Balabhaskar and his wife, Lakshmi have been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, their two-year-old daughter, Tejasvini died on the spot.

According to reports, the incident occurred when the family was returning back from Thrissur where they had gone to visit a temple.

A highway patrolling unit rushed them to a nearby hospital in a critical condition.

The police suspects that the driver may have dozed off while driving, following which the car dashed into the tree.

Balabhaskar is a music composer, singer, violinist and is popular for his stage performance. He began his music career at the young age of 12 and was the youngest music composer to have worked in the Malayalam film industry, with the soundtrack for the movie Mangalya Pallak.

Balabhaskar is well known for his work with fusion music in the South.