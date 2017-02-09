Singam 3 movie review

Mumbai: After postponing the movie thrice, Suriya’s Singam 3, which is the third instalment from the Singam franchise is finally hitting the screens on Thursday.
Interestingly, Singam 3 has already raked in Rs 100 crore even before its release sources said.
Director Hari’s Tamil movie Singam 3 is featuring by Suriya, Anushka Shetty and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles. The movie is produced by Gnanavel Raja.
As per sources, despite the threats received from a piracy website called Tamil Rockers, Singam 3 is a blockbuster, according to Suriya fans.