Sine die to be lifted from Ravenshaw University tomorrow

Cuttack: Authorities of Ravenshaw University, Cuttack, have decided to lift the sine die tomorrow to conduct the remaining examinations of all departments. The varsity was closed sine die on May 9 following student unrest.

The sine die at the Ravenshaw University in Odisha’s Cuttack will be lifted on May 12 by 5 pm, informed vice-chancellor Ishan Patro today.

The remaining examinations of all departments of the varsity will be held between May 17 and 20 while results will be declared on May 27, the VC added.

The authorities had discussed with the protesting students following a staff council meeting and the agitating group had yesterday called off the strike.

Notably, the authorities hiked the fee and asked the students to vacate the hostels by May 28 for renovation work and a students’ group resorted to protest against the decision of the varsity leading to unrest on its premises.