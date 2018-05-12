Sine die lifted from Ravenshaw University

Cuttack: In a major development, the Authorities of Ravenshaw University today lifted the sine die to conduct the remaining examinations of all departments. The varsity was closed sine die on May 9 following students’ unrest.

Yesterday, Ravenshaw University Vice Chancellor Ishan Patra had informed that the sine die will be lifted on May 12 by 5 pm.

The remaining examinations of all departments of the varsity will be held between May 17 and 20 while results will be declared on May 27, the VC had said.

The authorities had discussed with the protesting students following a staff council meeting and the agitating group had called off the strike on May 10.

Notably, the authorities hiked the fee and asked the students to vacate the hostels by May 28 for renovation work and a students’ group resorted to protest against the decision of the varsity leading to unrest on its premises.