Simmba song Aankh Marey released; Ranveer-Sara revive the 90’s hit track

Mumbai: The first song of Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba “Aankh Marey” which released today is a remix version of the ‘90s hit number from the film, Tere Mere Sapney.

The video of the song starts with Karan Johar dancing to the beat of the song.

The peppy number features Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan. While the duo impressed the audience with their dancing skills, the song has Rohit Shetty’s signature style of presentation.

There is also a cameo of the Golmaal team. Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade and Tushar Kapoor appear halfway. Arshad Warsi also appears and he is seen lip-syncing to Kumar Sanu’s voice.

The remix version of “Aankh Marey” has been sung by Mika Singh and Neha Kakkar with lyrics by Shabbir Ahmed. The song has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi.

Simmba is the official remake of Telugu superhit Temper, which starred Jr NTR and Kajal Aggarwal. The film is about a corrupt police officer with a certain level of temper issues. The cop, however, goes through a transformative experience after the kidnapping and gang rape of a girl, known to him.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Simmba is slated to hit the theatres on December 28.