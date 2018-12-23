Simmba: New poster featuring Ranveer-Sonu unveiled

Mumbai: After impressing the audience with a number of hit songs from the upcoming flick Simmba, the makers have now unveiled a new poster from the film on social media.

The new poster, released on Dharma Production’s official Instagram handle features Ranveer Singh and Sonu Sood. It captioned, “The battle is near, the roars will be loud. #Simmba.”

<>

</>

Earlier the makers had released the trailer of the film and later songs like Tere bin and Aankh Maare.

Simmba which is a remake of 2015 Telugu blockbuster Temper has been co-produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. It will also have Rohit’s Golmaal boys including Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Khemu and Shreyas Talpade, apart from Ajay Devgn making a special appearance.

Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan starrer Simmba, directed by Rohit Shetty, will hit the screens on December 28.