Baripada: The Similipal National Park in Mayurbhanj district reopened for tourists today, which remained closed since mid-June due to the monsoon.

The tourists can now enter the national park through Pithabata or Kaliami points, an official said.

The park authorities welcomed the first visitors by offering flowers.

The park and the tiger reserve remained out of bounds for tourists since June 16 last as the hilly roads get washed due to heavy rains during the monsoon.