Sikh boy assaulted in US, Sushma Swaraj seeks report

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today asked the Indian Embassy in the US for a report on the alleged assault on a Sikh teenager in Washington.

“I have seen news reports about the beating of a Sikh boy in US. I have asked the Indian Embassy in the US to send me a report on the incident,” Swaraj said in a tweet on Saturday morning.

According to reports, the 14-year-old was attacked by a classmate in the vicinity of Kentridge High School. The entire incident was recorded and shared on Snapchat.

In the video, the classmate follows behind the Sikh boy, before suddenly hitting him and knocking him to the ground. He then repeatedly punches the victim, who tries to shield himself and crawl away.

The victim’s father had alleged that his son was targeted because of his Indian and Sikh heritage.

On the other hand, school officials denied the attack was religiously or racially motivated.

Notably, the incident comes six months after a Sikh man in Kent was shot by an unidentified person yelling “Go back to your own country!” at him.