Sidhu should be arrested, says Subramanian Swamy

New Delhi: Subramanian Swamy, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, has demanded action against Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Swamy said Sidhu should be arrested under the National Security Act and be interrogated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for visiting Pakistan and clicking pictures with Khalistani leader Gopal Singh Chawla.

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain also opined in the same vein. He said Sidhu needs to come out clean and justify the picture with Chawla.

People of Punjab are saddened to see pictures, he said and added that he must explain why he met Chawla when he went to Pakistan.