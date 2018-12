New Delhi: The Punjab cabinet minister Navjot S ingh Sidhu has retracted his statements made earlier against Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

Sidhu said on Monday that Captain Amarinder Singh is ‘a father figure’ to him. He said he would try to sort out the matter with Singh.

Sidhu’s comments on the Punjab CM had triggered a massive furore in Punjab Congress, with many state ministers seeking an apology from the former cricketer.