Sidhu again criticizes ruling BJP

Kota, Rajasthan: Congress leader and Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu has again raised a controversy by attacking the ruling BJP at the centre.

Peeved over constant attack by the ruling BJP over his visit to Kartarpur corridor in Pakistan, Sidhu said Congress gave four Gandhis to India. But, the BJP has given three Modis to the country.

Addressing an election rally in Rajasthan Sunday, he said Congress gave us four Gandhis, Rajiv Gandhi, Indira Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. BJP gave us three Modis, Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi and the one sitting in Ambani’s lap Narendra Modi, Sidhu has allegedly said.

Sidhu’s sarcastic comments came a day after his ‘Chowkidar’ remark in Alwar that has attracted sharp criticism from the BJP.