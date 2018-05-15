Sidhu acquitted of culpable homicide, fined Rs 1,000 in a 1988 road rage case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday acquitted cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu of culpable homicide not amounting to murder in the 1988 Patiala road rage case.

However, the bench of Justices J Chelameswar and Sanjay Kishan Kaul found him guilty of causing simple injury and imposed a fine without any jail term. The court also acquitted Sidhu’s aide Rupinder Singh Sandhu in the case.

Earlier in April, the Congress government in Punjab has asked the Supreme Court to uphold Sidhu’s conviction in the decades-old case. The apex court had granted bail to the cricketer-turned-politician after he was sentenced to three years in prison by the Punjab and Haryana high court.

The victim’s family has appealed to the SC to enhance the three year jail time given by the lower court.

On December 27, 1988, Sidhu had allegedly hit 65-year-old Gurnam Singh after getting into an altercation with him in Patiala. Singh was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead.