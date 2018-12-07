Sidharth Malhotra starrer “Marjaavan” shooting goes on floor

Mumbai: The shooting of the Sidharth Malhotra starrer “Marjaavan” went on floors from today. The update was posted by Sidharth on Twitter, with a picture from the upcoming film.

The actor captioned the image: “Ishq aur inteqaam ka koi mazhab nahi, koi ek Rab nahi!”

Director Milap Zaveri also shared the same image and wrote: “Power, Passion, Pyar (love)! ‘Marjaavaan’ first look.”

The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Rakul Preet Singh, and Tara Sutaria, who is making her Bollywood debut with “Student Of The Year 2”.

“Marjaavan” reunites Zaveri with Riteish and Sidharth after four years. They were last seen together in “Ek Villain”, which was written by the filmmaker.

“Marjaavan” is slated to release on October 2, 2019.