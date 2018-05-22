Sick elephant dies in Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: An ailing wild elephant died on Tuesday after undergoing treatment for two days by the forest department at Sunamal village under Kolabira Forest Range.

Forest department had tranquilized the jumbo and caught from the Uchkabahal forested area in Jharsuguda district last Friday for treatment after some locals spotted the pachyderm sick.

A team of veterinary doctors from Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar along with their local counterparts conducted treatment of the wild animal, however, it did not show any sign of improvement and died at around 5 am in the morning today.