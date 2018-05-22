State at Large

Sick elephant dies in Jharsuguda

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
elephant dies

Jharsuguda: An ailing wild elephant died on Tuesday after undergoing treatment for two days by the forest department at Sunamal village under Kolabira Forest Range.

Forest department had tranquilized the jumbo and caught from the Uchkabahal forested area in Jharsuguda district last Friday for treatment after some locals spotted the pachyderm sick.

A team of veterinary doctors from Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar along with their local counterparts conducted treatment of the wild animal, however, it did not show any sign of improvement and died at around 5 am in the morning today.

Related Items:, ,
Comments

Most Popular

lovebirds commit suicide lovebirds commit suicide
3.1K
Headlines

Rejected by families, lovebirds commit suicide
Karnataka_Election Karnataka_Election
997
Headlines

Final election results of Karnataka Election 2018
papu pom pom papu pom pom
948
Headlines

Papu Pom Pom airlifted to New Delhi AIIMS
To Top