SI found hanging at police barracks in Basta

Balasore: In a shocking incident, a 45-year-old sub-inspector (SI) of police found hanging from the ceiling of his quarters at the police barracks here today just after the death of his friend and Basta police station Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Kunwar Majhi in a road mishap near Haladipada bypass.

The deceased has been identified as Jagannath Nayak and a suicide note has been recovered from the room quoting he took the extreme step due to mental stress and work load, an official said.

According to reports, Nayak had gone to Basta PS to hand over some pending cases and was staying with his friend and ASI Kuanr Mahji.

Worth mentioning, Majhi had died in a road accident near Basta on Monday night while he was on duty.

Though the exact reason behind his suicide is yet to be known, some of his colleagues, on condition of anonymity, said that Nayak was in duress as he did not get his salary as the cases were pending.