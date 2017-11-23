Latest News Update

Shubhangi Swaroop becomes Indian Navy’s first woman pilot

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Indian Navy

New Delhi: For the first time, a woman has been inducted as a pilot in the Indian Navy. Shubhangi Swaroop, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, will soon be flying Maritime Reconnaissance aircraft.

Three other women cadets, Astha Segal from New Delhi, Roopa A from Puducherry and Sakthi Maya S from Kerala, also created history by becoming the country’s first women officers at the Naval Armament Inspectorate (NAI) branch of the Navy.

All the four will be undergoing subsequent professional training in their respective chosen branches before being employed on duty, sources said.

After their Naval Orientation course, all the four in their early 20s had passed out of the Ezhimala Naval Academy at a glittering function on Tuesday attended by naval chief Admiral Sunil Lanba.

Though Shubhangi is the first naval woman pilot, the Navy’s Aviation branch has had women officers operating as air traffic control officers and as ‘observers’ in the aircraft who are responsible for communication and weapons, according to reports.

