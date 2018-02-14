Headlines

Shreyas ragging death: Naveen urges Andhra CM for impartial probe

Shreyas death

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday sought an impartial probe into the death of Sambalpur student Shreyas Kesharwani alias Omm allegedly due to ragging by his hostel inmates at a private college in Vishakhapatnam.

According to sources, Naveen spoke to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on the day and urged for a probe by an independent agency into the incident to unravel the truth.

Earlier, parents of the deceased student had met Naveen at the State Secretariat here and sought his intervention in the matter.

Notably, the +2 first year student Shreyas was allegedly ragged and beaten up roughly by a few seniors inside the hostel of Sri Chaitanya College at Vishakhapatnam on December 26 last year.

The ragging victim was admitted to a hospital in Rourkela for treatment and later shifted to Bhubaneswar. Later, he died while undergoing treatment at the hospital on January 6. His death triggered a public outcry demanding strict action against the culprits.

 

