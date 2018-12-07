Shreya Ghoshal show tomorrow; here’s entry, parking advisory for visitors

Bhubaneswar: With the city folks eagerly waiting for the much-awaited performance of Melody Queen Shreya Ghoshal at .FEST titled tomorrow, the organisers have come up with an advisory for smooth flow of traffic and management of spectators.

Though the show on the 8th evening of .FEST will start at 7 pm, the gates will remain open from 6 pm. However, for better management of the seating arrangements on the ground, within the respective ticket categories, the seats will be filled up on the first-come-first-serve basis.

As per the venue arrangement, while visitors with Premium tickets would be allowed an entry through Gate No. 4, VVIP ticket holders would be permitted to use the Gate No. 3. The viewers with VIP tickets would be entering through Gate No. 2. The rest of the visitors including those, who would come for the International Food Festival, would enter only through Gate No. 1.

According to Nodal Officer .FEST, Balwant Singh, the vehicle owners would be allowed to park their vehicles at Capital High School and Bharatiya Vidyalaya Grounds near the IDCO Exhibition Ground.

The visitors to the 8th evening of the .FEST are also advised to cooperate with the ground officials and security arrangements for checking entry and other requirements as needed for smooth flow of the audience.

The visitors to the .FEST can also take the help of Mo Bus World Cup Hockey Shuttle Service after parking their vehicles at Janata Maidan. The service, which had started since November 27, is available on Janata Maidan – Kalinga Stadium – .FEST venue route from 3.00 PM in the afternoon to 11 PM at night.

The service has been given Route No.01 status to indicate importance of the city event. The shuttle service would provide continuous bus service to hockey enthusiasts and .FEST visitors and tourists interested to connect with Kalinga Stadium and the .FEST venue.