Shraddha Kapoor will marry a man of her own choice: Shakti Kapoor

Mumbai: While fans have always been in dark about Shraddha Kapoor’s relationship status, her father Shakti Kapoor said she will marry a man of her own choice.

‘Every father wants his daughter to get married in a good and respected family, but the era of parents choosing a partner for their children was long gone. Now, we have to ask them about their choices in terms of everything, including their life partners. She is right now very busy in her career, but whenever she will tell us about her marriage plans, she will marry a man of her own choice and we don’t have any objection with that,” actor Shakti Kapoor spoke to the media at a teaser and poster launch of his upcoming film The Journey of Karma here on Thursday.

As a father, Shakti is happy that Shraddha, who will next be seen in Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal’s biopic, is working hard to take on challenging roles.

Now Shraddha will play the character of Saina Nehwal. She has trained with Saina in Hyderabad and now, she is continuing her training, he added.