Shopian encounter: 2 jawans martyred, 3 terrorists killed

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
martyred

Srinagar: Two army men were martyred and three others, including a captain, injured in an encounter with terrorists in Shopian district of south Kashmir, the police said on Saturday night.

Three terrorists were also killed in the encounter.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation on Sunday following information about presence of terrorists in Awneera village of Zainapora area of the district. As the security forces were conducting searches, the terrorists opened fire on them which was retaliated by the law enforcement personnel, triggering a gunfight.

Dujana, and Burhan Wani’s successor Sabzar Ahmad Bhat of Hizbul Mujahideen, were among 132 terrorists killed in encounters with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, so far this year, according to official figures.

