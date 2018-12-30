Shootout near J&K army camp

Jammu: A gunfire took place between suspected ultras and the Sentry at an army camp in Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours on Sunday, according to officials.

Reports said after noticing suspicious movement around the army camp, the Sentry on duty around 1.50 a.m. at Ratnuchak Military Station in Bari Brahmana area alerted the authorities.

Defence Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand said “The suspects were challenged but they did not stop. Thereafter warning shots were fired by the Sentry. The suspected militants fired back and vanished in the thin air,” Anand said.

The official said a search operation is underway and added all efforts are made to find out the militants.