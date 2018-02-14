International

Shooting outside US NSA headquarters in Fort Meade

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
US NSA

Washington: Three people were shot and wounded near the US National Security Agency’s headquarters in Maryland, and one person was in custody, local media reported on Wednesday.

Local fire and police departments tweeted earlier that they were responding to a possible shooting incident outside the agency’s campus in Fort Meade.

The highway near Fort Meade was closed in both directions due to the police investigation, according to the Twitter account of the Fort Meade public affairs office, which was unavailable to comment.

A black SUV appeared to have crashed into a concrete barrier surrounding the site, and bullet holes were visible in the vehicle’s front windows.

The NSA said the situation was under control. US President Donald Trump has been briefed on the incident.

