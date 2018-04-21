International

Shooting at Florida high school leaves one student wounded

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Florida High School Case

Fort Lauderdale: A gunman carrying a shotgun in a guitar case opened fire at a Florida high school, wounding one student as other students and teachers piled desks and cabinets against classroom doors to make barricades.

The 19-year-old suspect was later arrested and apologized as he was led away in handcuffs.

Friday’s shooting at Forest High School in Ocala happened on a day planned for a national classroom walkout to protest gun violence. A 17-year-old boy was taken to a hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening wound to his ankle.

