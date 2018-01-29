Shocking! Man kills father, buries body inside house in Odisha

Kalahandi: In a bizarre incident, a youth killed his father and buried the body inside the house at Badagunduri village under Narla police limits in Kalahandi district.

The incident came to light today after the neighbours informed the Narla police suspecting over foul smell from the house. The murder had taken place a week ago, informed police.

The accused has been identified as Nabhidatya Bagh.

According to report, the accused killed his father over some issues and buried his body in the house. The deceased has been identified as Jagannath Bagh.

The police launched a probe after being informed by neighbours and sized the decomposed body of Jagannath that was later sent for postmortem.

A manhunt has been launched by the police to trace the accused son who fled the spot getting information of arrival of the police.