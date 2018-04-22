Shocking! Juvenile kills baby suspecting wife’s extra marital affair

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, a juvenile father killed his two-month-old child in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri area on Saturday on the suspicion that the child was born out of an extra-marital affair of his wife.

The deceased child’s mother is also a minor and the two got married 10 months ago.

The 17-year-old boy allegedly killed the child in his house when his wife, who is also 17, was not present at home, police officials said.

The incident took place when the mother went out to look for a job, leaving the child with his father.

When she returned home, she found the baby lying motionless and her husband was nowhere to be seen. She took him to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The woman then informed the police.

The police said they suspect that the accused allegedly threw the baby’s body around as they found several of the infant’s bones fractured.

The police said that both the child’s parents are unemployed and the father has a history of involvement in petty crimes.

Upon questioning the accused, police officials learnt that for the past few months he had been fighting with his wife accusing her of having an extra-marital affair.

The situation allegedly worsened after the child was born. The mother told the police that the father often expressed doubts over the child’s parentage and repeatedly refused to treat the child as his own. The mother also told the police that the father was a drug addict.

The boy has been apprehended, said ADCP Sagar, adding that the accused has confessed to have killed the child.

Police officials said they would seek legal advice in the case as both the parents are minors, so their marriage and the birth of the child may attract a case of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Juvenile Justice Act.