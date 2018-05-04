Shocking! 75-year-old man rapes minor girl in Odisha

Headlines

Balasore: A 75-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl at Sana Maitapur village under Simulia police limits in Balasore district on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Surendra Behera, a neighbour of the victim.

According to the complaint filed by the girl’s parents, the accused lured the girl with chocolates and money to his house and raped her.

“The elderly man sexually abused a 10-year-old girl by luring her with chocolates and money. The accused has been arrested and a case registered in this connection,” said Simulia police station IIC Sanjay Parida.

Investigation into the matter is underway. The accused will be forwarded to court after medical examination. The statement of the victim has been recorded, he added.

