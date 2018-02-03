Shivraj Chouhan inducts 3 ministers in MP Cabinet, hints at another expansion

Bhopal: Ahead of state Assembly elections due in the latter half of 2018, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expanded his Council of Ministers on Saturday.

The three new ministers inducted in the Cabinet are Balkrishna Patidar, Narayan Singh Kushwaha and Jalam Singh Patel. The trio took the oath of office at Raj Bhawan in Bhopal in the Saturday morning.

The Chief Minister further hinted at another expansion in the Cabinet.

“It is a matter of happiness, will make the cabinet more balanced which will lead to better work & results. One expansion has taken place, another small one will also be done,” said Chouhan.

Patidar, who belongs from the Nimar region, is an MLA from Khargone, while Kushwaha represents Gwalior South in the Assembly. Patel, an MLA from Narsinghpur, is the younger brother of BJP MP and former Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel.

The Chouhan-led BJP government is eyeing a fourth term in the state.