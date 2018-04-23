Shiv Sena leader Sachin Sawant shot dead in Mumbai

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sachin Sawant was shot dead late night on Sunday, allegedly by two motorbike-borne assailants in suburban Kandivali in Mumbai, police said.

Senior police inspector at the Kurar police station said the incident happened around 8 PM when the 40-year-old leader was travelling in his car. The two unidentified assailants stopped his vehicle and fired four rounds at Sawant, an up-shakha pramukh (deputy branch head of Shiv Sena), in Gokul Nagar area.

Sawant was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, Doctors at the hospital said he had been shot in the chest.

Sachin Sawant had been shot at in 2009 too, but survived. “The police haven’t been able to trace the assailants even after all these years,” Shiv Sena leader Vishnu Sawant said.

The Kurar Police have registered a case of murder, and are examining CCTV footage from the area where Sachin Sawant was shot. The Crime Branch is conducting a parallel investigation.

This is the third Shiv Sena leader to be killed in April. On April 7, two Shiv Sena leaders, Sanjay Kotkar and Vasant Thube, were shot dead by men on a motorcycle in Ahmednagar’s Kedgaon area after the result of a civic bye-election.